Streak of 80-degree days may be snapped; Milder for July's final weekend

31 STRAIGHT

We officially reached the 890-degree mark again Friday making this the 31st straight day the mercury reach or surpassed the 80-degree mark. Scanning weather records dating back to 1871, this streak ties for the 36th longest or among the longest 25% on record.

The longest 80+ degree stretch came in 2002 when 86 straight days reached the mark ending on September the 11th. The last sub 80-degree day in Indianapolis was June 27th.

COOLING OFF

A north breeze is blowing and we are importing drier and much milder air. Much like the weather when the week started, low temperatures will dip Saturday and Sunday morning well into the 50s in the outlying areas. Temperatures more typical of middle September.

Saturday will rebound by afternoon to near 80-degrees but we may fall short ending the 80-degree streak.