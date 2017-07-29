Central Indiana officers embracing community support after losing two officers within hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana police officers transported two of their own Saturday afternoon from the Marion County Coroner’s Office to where they will be laid to rest later this week at Crown Hill Cemetery.

“It was hard to keep the tears away,” Southport Police Department Captain Kyle Vaughn said. “But it was a humbling experience to see the outreach we got.”

IMPD Chief Deputy Jim Waters and Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan both died Thursday afternoon within hours of each other.

Chief Deputy Waters was involved in a car crash on I-70 last Sunday after he slowed down because of debris on the highway and a semi-truck slammed into him.

Lt. Allan died while trying to help a person who had just been in a car accident and that person started shooting at him.

“You can’t imagine that would happen to two officers on the same day, something that horrible,” Linda Lloyd said, who came to Crown Hill Cemetery Saturday to show her support.

The support from community members like Lloyd was much a needed boost for the officers Saturday, according to Vaughn.

"It’s heartwarming to know that people, not just from our city, but from Indianapolis, from Greenwood from all over coming to show their support, putting objects on the car as you guys can see," Vaughn said. "Everyone just took us under their wing and (said), 'we support you and we are here for you anything you need,' and that is what we need right now.”

The memorial at the Southport Police Department for Lt. Allan continued to grow Saturday as more and more community members came to lay down flowers, teddy bears and notes of encouragement to pay their respects and show their support.

“As much support as possible is exactly what we need and we are just hoping for the best that they just continue it and continue it, not just until after the funeral but for always," Vaughn said. "Just to keep it going because we are getting knocked around pretty hard out there and we could use a lot of support and a lot of backing.”

The funerals for Lt. Allan and Chief Deputy Waters are later this week.