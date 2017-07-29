× Colts’ David Parry is apologetic, grateful for ‘second chance’ following arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Now perhaps David Parry can focus on retaining his position with the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran nose tackle addressed the media for the first time since his alcohol-related arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz. in February, and was quick to express his gratitude to the organization for giving him a second chance.

“I made some pretty big mistakes and I’m blessed to be back here with that second chance,’’ Parry said Saturday as players reported for the first day of training camp.

In May, Parry was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges of disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation. He’s still facing two counts of extreme DUI, including having a blood alcohol over .20, in a separate Arizona jurisdiction.

Parry is the only defensive player and one of two Colts – Frank Gore is the other – to start all 32 games the past two seasons. He’s been a blue-collar player, one who largely has resided under the radar since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

His low-key status changed in February in Scottsdale with an incident that he admitted resulted in having “my name dragged through the mud. I did a lot of that myself, but it was tough.’’

Parry used his first meeting with the local media to offer what amounted to a prepared statement.

“Portions of my case are still on-going, so I can’t speak into detail,’’ Parry said. “But what I can say is back in February I made several mistakes, mistakes I’m not proud of, mistakes I regret, but mistakes that aren’t truly representative of who I am.

“I’d like to apologize to anyone that I hurt, offended or let down by my words and actions that night. I would like to thank Mr. Irsay, Mr. Ballard and coach Pagano for giving me a second chance. Now it’s on me to earn the trust back of my teammates, the community and the organization and prove that I can be a good representative of the ‘shoe both on and off the field.’’

Despite Parry returning as a two-year starter, he faces stiff competition in camp. Offseason additions along the defensive line included free agents Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods, and fourth-round draft pick Grover Stewart.

“(General manager Chris Ballard) brought in some great players and that’s good for the team and it’s going to be good for me as well because I’m going to have to elevate my play,’’ said Parry, who returns as the defense’s top sack producer (three in 2016).

Ballard has stressed Parry’s roster spot will be determined solely by how he performs in camp even though Parry still could be disciplined by the NFL under it’s personal conduct policy.

Ballard revealed he met with Parry shortly after the incident.

“He was waiting for me . . . and we visited,’’ Ballard said.

Hooker activated: The best news coming out of Saturday was rookie safety Malik Hooker being added to the active roster after being placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier in the week. Hooker suffered a minor hamstring injury during conditioning drills on Monday.

The Colts also officially placed defensive end Kendall Langford (knee) and guard Brian Schwenke (foot) on PUP.

Back to work: The Colts practice for the first time Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in one of only two workouts open to the public.

The Lucas Oil Stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m. with team warm-ups at 1:45 p.m. and practice from 2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

The only other practice open to the public is next Saturday at Warren Central High School.