Comfortable and sunny weekend ahead

Happy Saturday! High pressure has settled into the region and it will remain the dominate weather feature into the middle of next week. That means a streak of dry and sunny days!

Drier air has arrived in the state making for a comfortable afternoon with low humidity. Temperatures are very refreshing this morning, ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s!

Afternoon highs will be running a little below normal, topping out near 80º.

The sunny skies continue into the middle of the week. Slight rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday as our next front moves back into the state.