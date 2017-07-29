Cuddle Cots helping parents grieve after losing babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Community health network now has more Cuddle Cots than any other hospital in Indiana. That’s partly thanks to Linda Znachko, founder of the He Knows Your Name Ministry.

Cuddle Cots are cooling devices placed in a bassinet. Parents use them after losing a baby. They offer the gift of time with babies for proper mourning and goodbyes.

The devices keep the bodies of babies cool for up to three days after they've died.

Znachko has been working to get the Cuddle Cots donated for close to two years.

"I just believe that when they leave the hospital more healthy and whole, because they’ve started the grieving process, they’ll be able to flourish in living for a legacy and purpose for the baby," said Znachko.

With the two donations from Linda, she has now donated seven cuddle cots total to area hospitals.​