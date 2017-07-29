× Fantastic weekend weather in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! We’re enjoying beautiful weather this weekend with temperatures nearing 80 degrees at 5 p.m. We have low humidity and a bit of a breeze out of the northeast. Tonight expect dry conditions with winds around 5 to 10 mph. We’ll have a clear sky and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will bring low humidity too with highs in the low 80s and east, northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. On another note, the average high temperature drops to 84 degrees on Sunday from its peak of 85 degrees where it was since the end of June!

Nice weather will continue through the beginning of the week with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s through Tuesday. The next chance of rain and thunderstorms will come Wednesday and continue through the end of the week as a low-pressure system arrives. –Danielle Dozier