× FBI joins search for stolen rare gold replica of 1969 Lunar Module

WAPAKONETA, OH –The FBI has joined the search for a stolen replica of space history.

The item is a solid gold replica of the 1969 Lunar Excursion module that landed on the moon.

The theft came in a burglary just before midnight Friday of the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakonta, Ohio.

The piece is described as extremely rare, only one of three in existence. It was presented to Astronaut Neil Armstrong in Paris, France shortly after the lunar landing.

One was made for each of the three astronauts to complete the mission. Authorities say the value of such an item cannot be determined.

The piece is 5” high and roughly 4 ½” square. It was made by Cartier in Paris, France.

Anyone with information can contact the Wapakoneta Police Department at (419) 738-8802.