Horse trailer crashes into northeast side hair salon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a horse trailer detached from a pickup truck and crashed into a hair salon on the northeast side Saturday.

Authorities at the scene told FOX59 that the incident happened around 3 p.m. at Royal Reflections. That’s located in the 2200 block of E. 38th St.

Officials say the truck was traveling eastbound on 38th St. when it hit a bump in the road, causing the trailer to detach. The trailer then hopped a curb and crashed into the front of the business.

The teen involved was hit by some of the flying debris. She was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in good condition. A horse in the trailer reportedly didn’t suffer any injuries.

IFD was called to the scene. Officials say while the front of the store sustained significant damage, the building was in no danger of collapsing.