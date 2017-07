Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Normally, we use Rock-Paper-Scissors for fun, or to determine who does which household chore.

But on Saturday, July 29, the game is going to be taken to another level of competition when 32 teams will compete in a tournament for $500 - and bragging rights.

The 2017 PBR Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Fi on 1043 Virginia Ave. We caught up with team "Pabst Pack," Alayna and Shawn Pabst, to find out more about what's in store.