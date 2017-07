Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's summer, which means ice cream is a regular treat for a lot of us.

If you're looking to add some excitement to your next ice cream run, check out Sub Zero Ice Cream - they use liquid nitrogen for their made-to-order creations!

We caught up with Eric Washington and KJ Davis from the newest location at Castleton Square Mall to find out more about the process.