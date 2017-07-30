‘Clony Dungy’ makes appearance at Colts’ first practice of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tony Dungy may have stopped coaching the Indianapolis Colts in 2008, but his impersonator has stuck around.

FOX59 caught up with “Clony Dungy” at Colts Camp at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Without breaking character, “Clony” discussed how much the event means to him.

“I love the practice, I love seeing the players, but getting out here and meeting fans and taking pictures, and being out here with Blue and everybody, that’s what I really enjoy,” he said.

The impersonator says he has faith that Andrew Luck will bounce back after having surgery in the beginning of the year.

“I think Andrew Luck will be healthy,” he said. “He’ll be ready to go. There’s no reason to worry.”