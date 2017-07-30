IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - There's a new candidate officially entering the 2018 race for U.S. Senate, after Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) announced his candidacy on Twitter last week.

But how will the health care debate effect next year's election?

Are the Republicans poised to defeat Sen. Joe Donnelly? Can Messer survive a bruising primary with Rep. Todd Rokita if he also enters the race?

And what are the 2016 Indiana Trump campaign chairs saying about their email praising Rokita for being "the one potential candidate to stand with President Trump unapologetically."

(The Messer campaign has pushed back on that assertion.)

In the video above, we hear from one of the campaign chairs who wrote that letter to Trump supporters, 2016 vice-chair Tony Samuel, who joins IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale and Mike Murphy to discuss that issue and the rest of this week's top stories.