Indy Burger Battle returns August 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indy Burger Battle will return to Georgia Street on Saturday, August 5th from 1-4 p.m.

Area chefs will compete to find out which one of them makes the tastiest burger in town, and the winner will also go to the World Food Championships later this year.

The event is hosted by Building Tomorrow, an organization supporting education in East Africa.

We caught up with Hops & Fire owner John Barto and Burger Study general manager Trigg Radel to talk about their burgers and what else visitors can look forward to at the event.