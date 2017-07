Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Are you in the market for an engagement ring but have ethical concerns?

Lab-grown diamonds may be your answer. The conflict-free jewels are indistinguishable from real diamonds and are grown under sustainable conditions.

We chatted with Nick Blum from BlumLux to find out how the diamonds are created, how they differ from real diamonds, and the new designs you can check out at his shop right now.