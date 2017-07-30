× Nice weather continues until rain moves in mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! The weather has been fantastic this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity. Temperatures are slightly warmer this afternoon than Saturday but it’s still nice.

We’ll look for a mostly clear sky overnight with temperatures in the low 60s and a northeast wind at 3 to 8 mph. The kids won’t need an umbrella but perhaps a light jacket for those going back to school.

Monday will bring temperatures in the low 80s for highs with dew points gradually increasing to the low 60s. A little stickiness will be in the air but no rain is expected.

Tuesday will also be dry with rain chances returning Wednesday. A strong low pressure will move across our area by the end of the week and bring higher chances of rain and t-storms Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool behind a cold front as we go into Friday. Expect highs in the 70s. –Danielle Dozier