Officers searching for suspect after police chase on the city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the city’s east side.

A routine traffic stop initiated at East 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue quickly turned into a police chase that ended at East 35th Street and Audobon Road.

Police say during the chase, the two male suspects tossed what they believe to be drugs out of the vehicle.

Upon investigation, police say it seems like the two males in the vehicle were participating in a drug deal when officers attempted to stop them.

At the end of the chase, one of the suspects was caught, and the other fled the scene.

Police are currently searching for the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as soon as new information comes to light.