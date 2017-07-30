× Statement issued on behalf of Lt. Aaron Allan’s family

INDIANAPOLIS–The following statement was issued on behalf of Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan’s family.

“It is with unimaginable emotion, that the Allan Family would like to express our deepest gratitude, for the outpouring of support we have and continue to receive from the Community and across our Country. Aaron, my husband, a family man, and an amazing friend to so many, helped anyone in need. Aaron was my rock and we are all so heartbroken. I will be forever grateful our Heavenly Father shared him with me and our boys, where we experienced such unconditional love. He was not only proud to wear the badge, he was a proud father and husband. There is no room in my heart for anger or hate, only peace knowing Aaron died doing what he loved. Aaron was honored to serve with his Brother’s and Sister’s in Blue. As we celebrate Aaron’s life in the coming days, the family would like to ask for our privacy. Please continue to demonstrate peace and support to our officers and first responders as they continue to hold the Thin Blue Line, for all of us. Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

Stacy Allan and Family

Lt. Allan was killed while responding to a crash victim in the 6700 block of Madison Avenue, July 27th.