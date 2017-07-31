× Beautiful weather for the first day of school

Happy Monday! A lot of kids are headed back to school today and the weather is cooperating. At the bus stop they might want a light jacket with temperatures in the 60s.

We start off with clear skies but a few clouds will develop this afternoon. Afternoon highs top out right at average in the mid 80s.

Humidity is slowly creeping back into the state as temperatures return to the upper 80s on Wednesday. Our best chance for rain is late Wednesday into Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures are cooling back into the 70s for the weekend.