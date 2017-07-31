× Driver of SUV arrested after crash severely injures motorcyclist in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – State police say a motorcyclist was severely injured in a Delaware County crash Monday evening.

A state trooper responded to the scene near SR 67 and Delaware County Rd. 400 S. around 6:30 p.m. There, he found 44-year-old Douglas Marshall suffering from an injured leg. Police say officers had to apply a tourniquet to his leg prior to EMS arriving.

A preliminary investigation shows that Marshall was riding his 2002 Honda Shadow east on SR 67 when a Ford Explorer, driven by 40-year-old Robert Keesling, pulled out of a gas station and into the path of the bike.

Police say Marshall’s motorcycle hit the left rear corner of the SUV before laying down into a skid.

Officers say Keesling fled the scene, but was caught a short time later by a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy. He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing injury and leaving the scene of a serious personal injury crash.

Marshall was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. His exact condition was not immediately released.