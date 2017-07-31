Early school start times can sometimes lead to tired teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As students start to head back to school, teens face a biological battle that pits school start times against their own body’s development. Research shows that biological changes make it difficult for teens to fall asleep before 11 p.m., and to wake up before 8 a.m. Yet many high schools start class before 8 a.m.

The August op-ed from the Indiana Youth Institute looks at the case for – and the challenges of – shifting high school start times to better fit appropriate teen sleep schedules and align with research.

You can read the full story from the Indiana Youth Institute here.