WATCH LIVE: Indianapolis mayor joins IMPD, EMS, and Eskenazi to launch new integrated health care program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is joining IMPD, EMS, and Eskenazi Health to launch the City’s pilot Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT).

According to a release by Hogsett’s office, MCAT is based on an integrated health care model, bringing together the professional expertise of a police officer, a paramedic, and a licensed clinician for a 24/7 response to legal, behavioral health, substance use, and medical crises.

The program is designed to improve treatment outcomes and assist individuals in making informed choices and returning to a healthy equilibrium with the ultimate goal of diversion from arrest and connection with social services and treatment.

MCAT will become operational August 1 in the IMPD East District. This area ranks high on the Social Disorder Index, with frequent mental and emotional 911 calls and a high volume of ambulance runs for medical emergencies.

The MCAT pilot is a key initiative of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Criminal Justice Reform plan.