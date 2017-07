× Police investigate fatal crash on westbound I-465 near Castleton area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The left two lanes of westbound I-465 near I-69 in the Castleton area are closed after a fatal crash.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on I-465 between East 82nd Street and Exit 37. It is a single-vehicle crash.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.