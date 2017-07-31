Rain chances return Tuesday and continue through the week

Posted 5:26 PM, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:28PM, July 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We kicked off the work week with great weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. Tonight will be dry but a mostly cloudy sky will develop. Lows will not be as cool and only down in the upper 60s tonight.

Expect a chance of showers or t-storms through Tuesday afternoon so you may want an umbrella just in case. Highs Tuesday will climb to the mid-80s again. The humidity will gradually increase through the week.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the week as a strong low pressure and cold front approach and then move through. Temperatures will fall from the 80s for highs on Thursday to the mid-70s for highs on Friday! Lows will dip to the 50s for the weekend.

A tropical storm formed early this morning off the west coast of Florida just south of Tampa. Tropical Storm Emily weakened to a tropical depression over central Florida Monday afternoon and may strengthen again once it moves back out over the Atlantic. –Danielle Dozier