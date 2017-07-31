× Rain chances return Tuesday and continue through the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We kicked off the work week with great weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. Tonight will be dry but a mostly cloudy sky will develop. Lows will not be as cool and only down in the upper 60s tonight.

Expect a chance of showers or t-storms through Tuesday afternoon so you may want an umbrella just in case. Highs Tuesday will climb to the mid-80s again. The humidity will gradually increase through the week.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the week as a strong low pressure and cold front approach and then move through. Temperatures will fall from the 80s for highs on Thursday to the mid-70s for highs on Friday! Lows will dip to the 50s for the weekend.

A tropical storm formed early this morning off the west coast of Florida just south of Tampa. Tropical Storm Emily weakened to a tropical depression over central Florida Monday afternoon and may strengthen again once it moves back out over the Atlantic. –Danielle Dozier