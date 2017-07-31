× Robbery, burglary charges dropped against man accused of breaking into Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man accused of forcing his way into a Bloomington apartment in early 2016 is no longer facing charges in connection with the alleged incident.

The robbery and burglary charges against Ronnie Burrus were dismissed on Monday.

Bloomington police originally said Burrus was accompanied by Cordaro Murray when one of them struck a 19-year-old man in the face, breaking his jaw.

Police believed the two men and a juvenile then stole several electronic items from the apartment and left.

Officers arrested Burrus and Murray after they say they found a pair of keys that belonged to a Jeep. They tracked the vehicle’s owner to a home on Pecan Lane where they found the two men.

Burrus still faces federal charges in connection with a Fort Wayne gang.