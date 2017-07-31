× SILVER ALERT: authorities looking for missing Carroll County man

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. –The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Edna Mills, Indiana. Edna Mills is located approximately 58 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Gary A. Wilson is a 74 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. Gary Wilson was last seen Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm in Edna Mills, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes. Gary Wilson may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He was last seen driving a Red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Indiana license plate VIG342.

If you have any information on Gary Wilson, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413 or 911.