Southport will honor fallen officer by renaming street in front of police department 'Aaron Allan Way'

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The legacy of fallen Lt. Aaron Allan will live on for many years as the City of Southport plans to rename the road in front of its police department in his honor.

Derbyshire Road will officially be renamed “Aaron Allan Way” at Tuesday’s “National Night Out” event at the police station. That event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s event will feature a dunk tank, which police say Lt. Allan would participate in every year. This year, officers confirm that Lt. Allan’s father will take his place in his honor.

The officer, who served at the department for the last six years, died Thursday after authorities say he suffered a total of 14 gunshots while trying to assist a man trapped in an overturned car.

Lt. Allan’s funeral is set for Saturday morning at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the officer’s family, if you’d like to donate.