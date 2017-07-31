× Teen injured in suspected drive-by shooting on northwest side identified as Ben Davis football star

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night on the northwest side is a football player at Ben Davis High School, sources tell FOX59.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Rondell Allen in their report of the shooting. Sources say Allen is a senior at Ben Davis and is still in serious condition.

The shooting occurred Sunday night at Heather Ridge Apartments just after 11:30 p.m.

Allen and two other victims, ages 16 and 18, were sitting in a car when someone drove up and shot at them multiple times. The suspects then fled the scene and have not been captured. Allen was shot in the torso and leg and initially taken to Eskenazi Health in serious condition.

The other two people in the car with Allen were not injured.

Allen, a defensive back, recorded 150 tackles for Ben Davis in 22 games, according to MaxPreps.com. He had a total of 840 all-purpose yards on kick returns and interception returns. He is the younger brother of former Ben Davis and Indiana University football player Antonio Allen, according to our partners at the Indianapolis Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.