Wives of Columbus police develop support system for each other

COLUMBUS, Ind. – There are some things the public will likely never fully understand when it comes to knowing what police officers and their families go through. That's why developing a relationship with other families in law enforcement can play a big role during difficult times.

Georgina Butler has been a police officer's wife for four years. Before that, it probably never crossed her mind, even though her father is also a Columbus police officer, but that's when her husband decided to give up teaching and join the force.

“You find a way to just live as normal as you can," Butler said. "You try not to think about it very much, it’s just a job and you have to go about your daily lives.”

Occasionally, Butler would meet another police wife for lunch, and the two would talk about their lives and how their attachment to law enforcement can bring good and bad times at home. The two got along so well that they decided it would be a good idea to get others involved. Since then, a private Facebook group has been started to give all the wives and families an outlet.

“It’s invaluable, sometimes you want somebody to talk to and they won’t judge you based on what you say or the thoughts you might be having,” said Butler.

Even the officers agreed there are benefits to police families spending time with one another.

“People really don’t understand how stressful it is to be a spouse of a police officer," said Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris. "For these women to be able to get together and show support for one another, in good times and in challenging times is very important.”

The Columbus Police Department has 84 officers on staff that includes seven female officers. A couple of the officers are actually married to another officer on staff, but the police wives said they'd welcome an officer's husband.

"It's a woman's tendency to want to get together," said Michelle Harris, who met her husband in college. "But husbands are more than welcomed."

Sometimes, the group of ladies will get together with just a handful of people, other times the group will have close to 20 people. They've done a variety of things. Some go running and walking. There's a book club. They've made care packages for their husbands and they have gotten together for family photos, which has had the largest turnout.

With the officers at different stages in their careers, it's difficult to find similar interests between everyone. Several wives met Sunday after last week's tragic news regarding the death of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

“You can’t ignore it," Butler said. "It’s going to impact us one way or another."

“We can’t spend our whole life worrying, but it is nice when we do get in situations that we can talk to someone else about it," said Michelle Harris.

Those situations can come in many aspects of life.

“It doesn’t have to be like the tragic events we’ve seen as of late," Michelle Harris said. "It could be little things with their families, maybe their child is sick, or they’re sick, or their wife is sick. It could be anything like that and we can all come together and assist however we can without that to alleviate some pain or stress from whatever they’re dealing with.”