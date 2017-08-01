× 1 person dead after lightning strikes 3 near Park Tudor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say one person has died after being struck by lightning near Park Tudor.

Officers confirm to FOX59 that two others were also struck, but they are awake and breathing.

First responders were called to the incident around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The north side school teaches pre-k through high school students.

It’s unclear at this time how old the victims are.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.