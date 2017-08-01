× 2 dead after semi collides with sedan in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed when their Toyota Corolla collided with a semi in Tippecanoe County Tuesday.

Tippecanoe County sheriff’s Lt. John Ricks told the Journal & Courier the semi was southbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway when the car pulled into the path of the semi at about 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver of the car failed to stop at the intersection at County Road 1075 N. and it “under-road the side of the semi.”

The driver and passenger, whose identities have not been released, both died at the scene. The semi driver, identified as 48-year-old Jerry Watkins of Michigantown, was not injured in the accident.

The sheriff’s office says motorists reported there was rain in the area at the time of the collision, but it is unknown if weather was a factor. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Ricks told the newspaper that it took hours to extricate their bodies from the wreckage. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about four hours as deputies investigated.