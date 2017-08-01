× Another seasonal day with spotty afternoon rain

Happy Tuesday morning! More kids are headed back to school today and it is looking great at the bus stop. Temperatures starting in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We have a lot of dry time on the way today with a mix of sun & clouds. It will feel a little muggier as humidity increases over the area.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty showers and storms will develop after 2pm today. Severe weather is not expected.

Storms will also develop Wednesday afternoon followed by a cold front Thursday into Friday bringing more rain. Behind the front, cooler air arrives and afternoon highs will only reach the 70s to end the week!