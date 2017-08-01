Cincinnati police investigate after employee’s body found in pub cooler

CINCINNATI, OH – Police are investigating a gruesome discovery at a Cincinnati pub – the body of an employee was found in one of the pub’s coolers, WLWT reports.

A worker at Molly Malone’s found the man, believed to be in his early 20s, just before 10 a.m. on Monday. The man was at work early to open the restaurant when he found his dead co-worker in a cooler.

Police say the employee worked the closing shift on Sunday, and they believe his body was in the cooler all night. Investigators say the man was not locked or stuck inside the cooler.

“We’re not really sure what it is to be honest with you,” Sgt. William Bell told WLWT. “It could be any number of things. It could have been a medical emergency. We don’t know.”

The coroner’s office has not released a cause or manner of death at this time. The man’s identity has not yet been released.