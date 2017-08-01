× Community to honor Southport Lt. Aaron Allan during National Night Out

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Thousands of people are expected to show up in Southport Tuesday evening for National Night Out to pay their respects to Lt. Aaron Allan, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The purpose of National Night Out is to build a sense of community and promote police-community partnerships. It’s also a chance for residents to interact with law enforcement in a positive light.

The Indy law enforcement community lost two members last week: Southport Lt. Aaron Allan and IMPD Chief Deputy Jim Waters. Waters passed away Thursday after he was seriously hurt in a crash on I-70.

A fellow police officer explained that events like National Night Out are the reason Allan and Waters became officers. “I knew that they were community servants, public servants, and things like National Night Out is something they had personal interest in,” said Chief Deputy Gary Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department.

Southport’s National Night out will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southport Police Department, 6901 Derbyshire Road, aka “Aaron Allan Way.”

There will also be a dunk tank at the event tonight. Allan always volunteered to be in the dunk tank, and this year, officers say that Allan’s father will take his place.