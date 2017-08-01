Danville police investigate attempted break-in at Twin Bridges Golf Club

DANVILLE, Ind. – Police in Danville are investigating an attempted break-in at Twin Bridges Golf Club.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Monday after an interior motion alarm went off.

Officers arrived to find a broken window and two large holes in the side of the building. Investigators don’t believe anyone actually made it inside, however, someone spent several minutes pulling away siding and using a screwdriver to break through the exterior.

Police recovered several burglary items and tools from the scene. They believe DNA evidence may have been left behind and said technicians were working to recover fingerprints from the broken glass.

Police have investigated five burglaries at Twin Bridges Golf Club over the last three years. They’ve been able to catch the thieves in the previous cases, including a theft at the pro shop in 2015 that was caught on camera.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous crime tip line at (317) 745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).