Get ready, a total solar eclipse is happening later this month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Get your safety glasses ready, a total solar eclipse is taking place on Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and blocks all of the Sun. However, it’s important to know that you will only experience totality if you’re in the path. Check out the path of totality on the map below courtesy of NASA.

The path of totality runs through Carbondale, IL where the Moon will completely block the Sun at 1:20 p.m. CDT or 2:20 p.m. EDT. The total solar eclipse will end there at 1:22 p.m. CDT or 2:22 p.m. EDT. The maximum point of the eclipse will take place near Hopkinsville, Kentucky at 1:20 p.m. local time. Totality will last for 2 minutes and 40 seconds there. The last total solar eclipse visible in the United States was Feb. 26, 1979.

It’s important to remember to never look directly at the solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Regular sunglasses will not work. Make sure that if you plan on viewing the solar eclipse, you buy the proper eclipse glasses. NASA recommends buying ones that have the label ISO 12312-2.

You’ll want to wear the glasses during the partial eclipse and only remove them briefly to see totality, when the Sun is completely covered. Remember, Indianapolis is not in the path of totality so it’s important to keep your glasses on the whole time if you are viewing from Indy. If you’re not able to travel to see the eclipse in its totality, the next opportunity will be April 8, 2024. That’s when we’re expected to see another total solar eclipse in the United States. –Danielle Dozier