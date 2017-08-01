× Sheriff: Greenwood woman shot during argument with husband

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood woman was shot during an argument with her husband Tuesday night, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Cox says it happened at their home in the 700 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree North addition in White River Township.

Sheriff Cox says the woman was rushed to Methodist Hospital to have her injuries treated, but officers were able to speak with her first.

“It is too early in investigation to know for certain what occurred,” said Sheriff Cox.

Investigators will interview the husband to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.