'Grundy Crew' leader takes plea deal, admits to dealing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The leader of the “Grundy Crew” in Indianapolis took a plea deal and several charges against him were dropped.

Richard Grundy III, a man investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of dealing in marijuana and will receive a sentence of time served and non-reporting probation.

In accordance with the plea deal, the State dismissed two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in marijuana, two counts of of corrupt business influence, two counts of criminal gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

At one time, Grundy was charged with leading a major drug conspiracy ring that was investigated for its role in more than a dozen unsolved murders.

Since the arrests of Grundy and his associates in the winter of 2015, several cases have been dismissed due to unreliable witnesses, other murder trials ended in acquittals and most of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty to reduced charges while, occasionally, picking up new criminal counts.

Grundy’s attorney, Keirian Brown, said his client appeared in court today and accepted the single count to a C felony, “in the best interest of himself and his family,” and, “he felt like he couldn’t turn it down.”

Grundy and two women were wounded on July 20 when gunmen opened fire at a funeral procession nearing a north side cemetery in an attack that remains unsolved. The funeral was for Jasmine Moore, Grundy’s cousin, who was shot to death earlier in the month outside of the Sunset Strip nightclub at West 16th Street and Lafayette Road.

Investigators believe Grundy may have been the target in that shooting in retaliation for the killing of a rival, Terrell Scott, in Zionsville in May.

Brown said his client’s arm was still bandaged from the attempt on his life last month.

Grundy’s plea carries a six-year prison sentence. He spent 572 days in jail before his release on bond a year ago following his arrest after a police pursuit that included gunfire in January of 2015.

During that year-and-a-half in the Marion County Jail, investigators determined the claims of informants could not be verified and gradually the cases fell apart. Grundy still faces an unrelated drug charge in Texas.

Considering so-called “good time” credit accrued during his pre-trial detention and two years of non-reporting probation, Grundy most likely will not serve any additional time related to the plea.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 21 in Superior Judge Mark Stoner’s court.