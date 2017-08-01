× ‘Grundy Crew’ leader takes plea deal, receives jail time for dealing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The leader of the “Grundy Crew” in Indianapolis took a plea deal Monday and several charges against him were dropped.

Richard Grundy III pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in marijuana, a class C felony. The state dismissed two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in marijuana, two counts of of corrupt business influence, two counts of criminal gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Grundy is sentenced to six years. About three years will be executed in prison. He received credit for 572 days served, as well as 572 days of good time credit. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended and Grundy will be placed on non-reporting probation for two years.

For nearly three years, Grundy has avoided investigators and prosecutors who have unsuccessfully accused him of murder and operating a vicious drug ring in Indianapolis.

Grundy was seriously injured after a shooting at a north side cemetery last week. Sources say he had a $50,000 bounty on his head.

Grundy was arrested with several associates, known collectively as the “Grundy Crew,” in the winter of 2015 after a police chase punctuated by gunfire on the northwest side.

Later, Grundy was not only charged with ordering four murders but also operating an extensive drug operation with connections to Texas and Arizona. Last year, those murder charges were dropped and several Grundy associates have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Now, Grundy himself has taken a plea deal, bringing this case to a close.