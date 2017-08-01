× Hoosiers invited to take part in fallen officer blood drive Wednesday in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office will hold its annual fallen officer blood drive Wednesday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office, located at 1 Hamilton County Square, Suite 157 in Noblesville.

The community is invited to honor fallen officers by giving blood. The drive comes in the week following the deaths of IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters, who died after a crash, and Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan, who died in the line of duty after being shot by a suspect nearly a dozen times.

Janice Starnes founded the campaign. Her husband, Morgan County Sheriff’s office Sergeant Daniel Starnes, was killed in the line of duty in 2001.

“Blood drives continue to grow and our officers are not forgotten thanks to the people who come to give blood in their memory,” said Starnes.

Last year, 2,842 pints were given. Since 2007, more then 44,700 pints have been collected.

Blood and platelet donations are needed every day for patients with various serious medical conditions. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

By giving your blood, you could help patients being treated at hospitals across Indiana.