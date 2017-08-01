× I-70 lane closures to occur this weekend for bridge work near Indianapolis Int’l. Airport and Ronald Reagan Pkwy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to close traffic lanes this weekend for bridge maintenance and preservation on Interstate 70 and on various ramps near the Ronald Reagan Parkway interchange and the Indianapolis International Airport.

In the event of rain, work will be postponed to the next weekend. Otherwise, the following traffic restrictions are scheduled for this weekend starting starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7: