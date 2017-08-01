IMPD holds flag dedication service for Deputy Chief Waters’ family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) held a flag dedication ceremony Tuesday for Deputy Chief Jim Waters' family at his visitation.

The Deputy Chief died on July 27 after being seriously injured in a crash on I-70 last Sunday. Fire officials say Waters was traveling eastbound on the interstate when a semi hit his vehicle from behind. They say Waters may have slowed down or came to a stop due to debris in the roadway.

Visitation for the officer goes from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crown Hill Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Waters served IMPD for nearly 30 years first as a civilian employee and then as an officer. During his career, IMPD says Chief Waters served in a variety of roles that included Commander of East District (2011-2014), Assistant Chief (2014-2017), and most recently, Deputy Chief of Investigations – an appointment by Chief Bryan Roach in January.

Fraternal Order of Police #86 President Rick Snyder issued this statement: