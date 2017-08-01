× Lengthy I-74 project to begin next week in southeastern Indiana

DECATUR, FRANKLIN & RIPLEY COUNTIES, Ind.—If you are a frequent traveler to Cincinnati via Interstate 74, get ready for a lengthy road construction project that is expected to begin next week and last till 2020.

On Monday, August 7th, the Indiana Department of Transportation will launch its $61 million pavement replacement project of I-74 at a groundbreaking ceremony.

This full-depth reconstruction of I-74 lanes between interchanges at New Point and State Road 101 is INDOT Southeast District’s first NEXT LEVEL project.

NEXT LEVEL is a sustainable, data-driven plan to invest over $30 billion in road and bridge improvements over the next 20 years. Those investments include projects at city, town and county levels statewide.

Work for this 2 1/2 yr project will include pavement replacement in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley Counties as well as new bridge superstructures at Little Laughery Creek and Western Creek.

Construction operations slated for late-summer and fall of this year will focus on patching, shoulder strengthening, widening and building crossovers for future traffic shifts.