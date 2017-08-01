Local officers prepare to lay two of their own to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The men and women who have to prepare for and plan for two funerals for Central Indiana police officers this week are calling it an, “unfortunate privilege.”

“It’s unfortunate under the circumstances that we meet these families and we get to know these families, but it’s our privilege and honor to be here to render the honors these officers have earned,” FOP Critical Incident and Memorial Committee Chairman Joe Hamer said.

IMPD’s Chief Deputy Jim Waters’ funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.

Southport Lt. Aaron Allan’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Bankers Life and both men will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery’s Heroes of Public Safety section.

Hamer and his memorial team have been working since both deaths on Thursday to get everything ready and prepared to each family's wishes.

"As soon as you get word, your mind starts going in work mode," Hamer said. "Basically our team is a middle man for the family, the department, the funeral home and the church."

The two ceremonies for the officers will be mostly the same, with the most noticeable difference being a walking guard for Lt. Allan, Hamer said.

The walking guard will greet Allan's coach at the front of the cemetery and walk him to his final resting spot. The walking guard will include a colors team, rider-less horse and a pipes and drum band.

“All of those intricate parts will be staged in front of the funeral coach and actually walk Lt. Allan to his place of rest," Hamer said.

A fitting tribute to two officers that are gone, but will never be forgotten.