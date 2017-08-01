× Pacers waive veteran center Kevin Seraphin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers waived center Kevin Seraphin, the team announced Tuesday.

Seraphin played in 49 games last season, including three starts. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Seraphin, signed by the Pacers as a free agent, played for the New York Knicks before coming to Indy. He was the 17th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft.

He had one year left on his contract with the Pacers. Seraphin had planned to wear Paul George’s No. 13 after the Pacers traded George to Oklahoma City for former IU standout Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.