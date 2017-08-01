Police warn senior citizens of thieves targeting assisted living centers across Central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Two women are wanted on theft, fraud and burglary charges after police say they stole thousands of dollars from residents at assisted living centers.

“She trusted this person and assumed that it was a legitimate cause,” said Fishers Police Detective Cesar Rodriguez.

Investigators say the duo stole cash and credit cards from senior citizens around central Indiana.

“There were multiple fraudulent transactions,” said Detective Rodriguez.

Police say on July 26, one of the women dressed up as an employee to get past security at the Meadow Brook Senior Living in Fishers.

“It is a protected environment. For someone to go into that location and dress in scrubs to appear to be a part of the staff, that clearly tells us that their motive is to trick people into believing they are one of the staff members,” said Detective Rodriguez.

Investigators say the woman offered to go on a grocery run for a resident, but instead took off with the woman’s purse. Later on, police say those stolen cards were used at a local grocery store.

“She meets with the black female suspect and they leave in a white Pontiac,” said Detective Rodriguez.

This is not the first time police believe the women have targeted residents at assisted living centers. In July, police say women with the same description and motive hit at least three assisted living centers around Central Indiana.

“They knew what they were doing,” said Detective Rodriguez.

At the Crown Point facility in Greenfield, police say a woman with the same facial features was caught on camera after officers say she stole money from a resident. Police believe they also hit the Brookdale assisted living near Castleton.

“We believe it is the same people targeting other complexes,” said Detective Rodriguez.

Investigators with Fishers police, Greenfield police and IMPD are all working together on this case. Police still need the public’s help. If you recognize the women, pick up the phone and call Fishers police at 317-595-3300.

Meadow Brook Senior Living released the following statement about the incident: