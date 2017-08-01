× Prosecutor files murder charge against man accused of killing Southport police officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed murder charges against Jason Brown, the man accused of shooting Southport PD Lt. Aaron Allan.

Brown was scheduled to have his initial hearing on Tuesday afternoon, but it was rescheduled to Thursday, August 3 at 1 p.m.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Allan on Thursday, July 27.

According to court documents, Brown flipped his car in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue around 2:40 p.m. and Allan responded to the scene to assist Brown.

Brown was wedged in and “hysterical,” according to a recently-released court document. Allan stuck his head into the car to try to calm Brown and tell him help was on the way.

A witness reported, “the suspect kept trying to reach for something behind his back,” and that’s when he pulled out a pistol and fired it more than a dozen times.

Allan was shot 11 times, and he passed away at Eskenazi Health.

A uniformed officer and an off-duty deputy fired shots back at Brown, and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In addition to the murder charge, Brown also faces a charge of possession of marijuana.