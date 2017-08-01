Repurposed home decor store opens in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Taking old furniture and turning it into new treasure is a passion for the family behind a new business in Johnson County. Sherman is visiting with the owners of Cottage on Main Street in Greenwood to check it out.
