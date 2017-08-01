× Scattered t-storms expected these next few days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! I’m tracking scattered showers and t-storms in central Indiana. They are developing with the heating and moisture of the day and moving north at about 15 mph. These storms are what we call pulse thunderstorms and form in an unstable airmass and can quickly become severe. They can also weaken just as quickly hence the term “pulse.” Hail and gusty winds along with brief heavy rain are the threats in storms. Lightning is always a threat.

Tonight expect the coverage to wind down once we lose the heating of the day. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid-80s again with scattered t-storms in the afternoon.

Thursday will also bring thunderstorms as a strong low-pressure system moves by. This will bring a cold front into the area early Friday. Heavy rain and the possibility of a few severe storms will be around. While the next few days will be humid, expect a dive in the humidity come Friday.

Cooler weather will also move in Friday and continue into the weekend. –Danielle Dozier