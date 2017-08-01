× Thieves steal meat smoker from business while it was cooking

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Police are often called to investigate reports of stolen property but after a recent report filed by a restaurant owner in Albuquerque, they might have a first on their hands.

According to the police report obtained by the local newspaper, the Albuquerque Journal, someone came to the restaurant early Sunday morning and took the 200 gallon smoker from the back of his business while it was cooking brisket.

Owner Daniel Morgan of the Pepper’s Ole Fashion BBQ was at loss for words when he told his story to the local Fox TV station KRQE.

“What on God’s earth do you think they would want with it?” Morgan said wondering if the person or people responsible got a whiff of the “meat smell.”

“You know what, I wouldn’t be surprised,” he said.

Morgan said it took him six years to save for the pit and that he considered launching a crowdfunding page to cover the $5,800 cost of a replacement, but that he’s holding off for now.

“We’re just going to let people know that we will take prayers before money,” he said. “That’s what we need most of all.”

According to police officials no arrests have been made and no reward has been offered up either for the return of the smoker.