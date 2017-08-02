× Community Clinic at Walgreens now open at 12 central Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Walgreens has announced a partnership with Community Health Network that opened new clinics at 12 central Indiana locations.

The Community Clinic at Walgreens treats minor illnesses and injuries, aches and coughs as well as helps manage chronic conditions. Physicals and vaccinations are also available.

The new clinics cater to busy lifestyles with walk-in appointments or same-day scheduling seven days a week, including evenings.

Walgreens and Community Health leaders met at a store in Beech Grove Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the partnership.

They also reportedly formed a collaborative council to share best practices and experiences that aim to improve patient care, quality and satisfaction while reducing health care costs through new models and by leveraging digital platforms.

Here are the locations of the Community Clinics at Walgreens: